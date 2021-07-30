CBSE 12th Class Result live; today CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) declared its 12th results for science, commerce and arts streams on July 30th 2021 at 2 PM. 12th class result 2021 CBSE released its result today. This year exams were not conducted as the board has cancelled 12th class exams because of Covid-19 spread all over the country.

It is the first ever result without exams. Many students have topped as CBSE 12th class result has declared one of the best result as compared to past year with 99.37%. 14 lakh students passed the CBSE 12th class result 2021. This year no merit list, or topper will be announced as no exams were conducted.

How to check 12th class result 2021 CBSE.

12TH class result 2021 releases through a number of methods. Results can be check through online mode by the following methods given below:

CBSE official website- http://cbseresults.nic.in/

Through DigiLocker

Through Google Search Engine

Using SMS Organizer app

CLICK HERE TO CHECK CBSE 12th CLASS RESULT NOW

Verification and Evaluation

The verification and re-evaluation options are not available this year because 12th exams were not conducted due to covid-19, as the results are prepared on the basis of objective criteria.

If anyone is not satisfied with the result they can appear for the exams by applying for the option provided by CBSE.

So, Exams will be conducted when the situation will be fine and becomes conducive for everyone.

12TH class result 2021 CBSE compartment result

Students who all are unable to clear CBSE any subject they have to apply for the compartment exams.

12th class CBSE compartment exam most probably will be conducted in month of September 2021. Check on the official website for more details.

12TH class result 2021 statistics.

As maintaining the previous year trend, girls topped with the margin of 0.54 percent. There is nearly 6 percent of difference between boys and girls pass percentage.

As a result, Passed percentage has increased this year as compared to the last year 88.78%. Number of the students have scoring above 95% has increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave best wishes for their future

Narendra Modi tweeted: ”The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best’’. Proud of them!

He also tweeted that; all the students have done their best ‘’ “I want to say – learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always.”