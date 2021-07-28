The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) holds the INI CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) exam twice a year. This exam is held in order to get admission for post graduate medical science courses.

Courses offered through AIIMS INI CET

Masters of Surgery (MS)

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Doctorate of Medicine (DM)

Master of Chirurgie (MCh)

Master of Dental Surgery (MDS)

Through this examination, the aforementioned courses are offered in the following institutions:

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

PGMIR, Chandigarh

AIIMS Jodhpur

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rishikesh

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

A total of 80,000 students appeared for the AIIMS INI CET examination. However, only 872 seats for these courses are available.

AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Results Declared

The AIIMS INI CET examination which was held on 22nd of July had announced its results on Monday, 26th July. The examination was held in 129 cities through online mode. The topper of the examination scored 100 percentile. The third highest percentile went up to be 99.97 percentile.

The aspiring candidates can check their results by visiting this link: http://aiimsexams.ac.in.

The result of the July session has been released in the official website in PDF format. The official merit list contains the following details:

Roll Number

Category

All India Rank

Category Rank

Percentile

Remarks

How to check the AIIMS INI CET results

In order to check the results, the following steps must be obeyed:

Visit the official AIIMS website: http://aiimsexams.ac.in. Click on the ‘Important Announcement’ option on the home page. Then click on the ‘Result-INI CET July 2021 session’ link. After going to the above link, the merit list will be provided in PDF format. With the use of ‘Ctrl+F’ key search for the required roll number. The other important details will be displayed along with the roll number.

Cutoff percentile for the July session

The question paper level had been reviewed by several doctors all over the country. It had been concluded that the difficulty level of the paper was moderate.

The cutoff percentiles for all the categories have been mentioned below:

Category Percentile for MD/MS/MCh/DM Percentile for MDS Unreserved 95.528 99.710 Unreserved- PWBD 45.981 49.597 OBC 89.204 97.317 OBC- PWBD 45.446 ——- SC 72.909 91.625 SC- PWBD ——- 54.496 ST 49.900 82.960 ST- PWBD 51.511 ——- EWS 85.574 96.297 EWS- PWBD 51.017 ——-

After the announcement of the AIIMS INI CET July 2021 results, the only step left is the process of counselling. Soon the institutions will commence the counselling process. This will take place in online mode for the allotment of seats.