Why does Ethereum have a value at all?

In an industry that interconnects disparate systems, platforms, content, products, and services worldwide in a way that is unregulated by legacy institutions or local laws, there is value in a decentralized network.

Ethereum provides a platform to create dApps with some level of independence from centralized infrastructure providers. It means certain running types of applications without necessarily relying on third-party services and without giving up data rights at the outset is possible.

The growing popularity of Ethereum means that developers are more likely to build Ethereum-compatible tools and platforms – which will inevitably lead to more possibilities for people who want their own digital identity or autonomous organization.

In different industries with different needs, there will be dApps built on top of Ethereum that fulfil those requirements and provide value to the platform users.

For example, the oil and gas industry is highly regulated by law and has several unique challenges. Oil-producing regions are constantly beset by geopolitical instability, which can impact a company’s ability to operate productively. And in such an industry as oil, collaboration between service providers is key to maintaining productivity.

So if you’re a developer building an app for this industry, you may base it on Ethereum; because it allows you to connect with people in your community using the blockchain-based infrastructure. But first, let’s explore the primary reasons why Ethereum has value.

Utility:

Ethereum enables the creation of global, decentralized applications with a grand vision – like removing intermediaries from global supply chains. As a result, these apps can connect seamlessly across borders, industries, and cultures in ways legacy institutions cannot.

Ethereum can also perform calculations (such as verifying supply chain transactions) more quickly than many legacy systems. And with Ethereum, you can run complex applications on a network of computers worldwide rather than on one computer or in one location. In most cases, the privacy implications are much less severe than when single service providers own user data. As a result, the utility of Ethereum is expected to increase significantly.

Demand:

The current utility is only the first step; the next is acquiring customers. The same applies to Ethereum; if no one is interested in creating Ethereum-based apps, its utility is minimal, even if it provides a better service than legacy alternatives.

At this point, many projects are underway with large corporations who want to build their apps on top of existing blockchain infrastructure – which will further contribute to demand running those apps on Ethereum. For example, banks – traditional financial institutions resistant primarily to innovation – are now experimenting with blockchain technology and dApps.

Transparency:

Transparency is another feature that makes Ethereum stand out from other blockchain platforms in the market. Ethereum dAPPs can keep their intentions, processes, operations, and adaptability on a public record, which means that an entire community of developers will scrutinize the project at all times. And that’s how the Ethereum community stays accountable to its users.

Another aspect of transparency is the idea that a dAPPs can adapt its operations over time. Businesses do not get frozen in time; they need to keep up with market conditions and evolve their offerings accordingly. Ethereum dApps are more likely to be incorporated into supply chains that involve multiple stakeholders with different values, goals, and incentives – because adaptive value creation is not just hypothetical talk for them.

Ethereum offers a new way of modelling supply chain relationships based on an open-source platform designed for collaboration between parties worldwide.

Divisibility of Either:

In establishing an Ethereum-based solution, it’s only sometimes the case that participants must transact with the total amount of ether at once. For example, if someone wants to register a new account on a dAPPs and create a supply chain relationship, they might only wish to transact with a small amount of ether at first (or vice versa) – perhaps as little as $1 or $0.50 worth.

Divisibility is crucial because it enables small transactions in parallel with other transactions as part of a larger plan within the context of an Ethereum platform. Furthermore, it allows both parties to unilaterally decide when they exchange ether and how much they would like to receive in exchange for their part of the transaction.

Transferability of Either:

Ethereum allows payments to be executed quickly and efficiently, making it a better choice for many transactions. For example, in cases when multiple parties need to pay each other simultaneously, without waiting for the other parties to complete their portions of the transaction.

Transactions are also not restricted to being of a certain amount. The transaction fee can be as low as $0, which means that the person who initiates the transaction could be paying for some part of the transaction.

The system is entirely decentralized if there’s no need for consensus between parties. In this case, there is no reason for an Ethereum developer to perform an identity check or ensure that a buyer has enough credit history of purchasing a product before completing a sale. Instead, ether can be sent in seconds and used to instantly pay other Ethereum users anywhere in the world.