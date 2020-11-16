What is Binomo Trading – Overview of Trading Platform in India

Binomo is an online trading platform, when you can trade assets at your convenience. Binomo boasts of over 900k active traders on the platform, making it one of India’s widely used online trading platforms.

It was established in 2014. It is owned by a company named Dolphin Corp. The trading platform was awarded the FC award in 2015 and the IAIR award in 2016.

What Is Binomo India?

Binomo India is an online platform that enables Indians traders to trade assets such as commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. In 2018, Binomo became a category “A” member of The Financial Commission (IFC). You can be sure of being protected every time you trade. Binomo trading is legal and safe to use in India. The Binomo trading platform can also available in Hindi.

Pros:

Binomo provides access to prompt customer support.

You can deposit as low as $5 or €5.

Binomo provides a free demo account with virtual $1000 to practice.

You have access to in-depth trading analytics.

The platform provides lots of helpful tutorials that assist beginners in learning how to trade.

Cons:

They don’t operate in all countries.

It isn’t available in all currencies.

Is Binomo a fraud?

Most people ponder if it is real or fake. Due to the steady rise in internet scams, their worries are usual. But it neutralized these claims by being a registered IFC member (The Financial Commission). This is to validate the reliability and transparency of the trading platform.

Sign Up and Login

To create your Binomo trading account, follow these steps outlined below:

Visit the website https://binomo.com/.

Provide your email.

Create your password (a combination of letters and numbers).

Choose your preferred currency (USD/EUR/local currency).

Read the terms of the Client agreement and Privacy policy.

Click on the bottom to certify that you agree with its terms of the agreement.

Finally, you can click on the “Create account” button to create your Binomo account.

To activate your account, you need to verify your email address.

To login to your Binomo invest trade account, follow these steps below.

Click on the “Login” button (beside the “Sign Up” button).

Provide your Binomo account details in the space provided.

Finally, click “Login” to access your account.

How does Binomo Trading work?

The trading platform is designed to help beginners. It provides expert tutorials to train users new to the platform. At your convenience, you can learn how to use Binomo without any hassles.

Tutorial

Before trading, confirm if you’re using a demo or a real account.

Proceed to select the asset you intend to trade.

Input the amount and time you want to trade.

Predict the chart’s direction by clicking on the green (Upwards) or red (Downwards) button.

Lastly, wait for the set time to be over. If your forecast is right, you have got an income, which will be added instantly to your account.

Education for traders

It also provides resources to educate traders: FAQ, Strategies and Glossary of Terms. The Gold and VIP account type assigns a personal manager to the account users. The trading experts provide quality guidance to educate traders about the platform.

Account Types

Depending on your financial capability, there are different Binomo accounts for trading. Each account has its unique qualities.

Demo Account

If this is your first time trading, the demo account is the best for you. After signing up, you get virtual $1000 to practice. If you exhaust this $1000, it will be replenished. With this, you can master the nitty-gritty of Binomo trading.

Standard

This account is cost-friendly. It exposes users to a limited number of qualities:

To open an account, you must make a deposit of $5 or €5 in India.

Profitability up to 85% with the correct forecast.

Withdrawal of funds within three (3) days or less (depending on the withdrawal method).

Limited number of assets (40+).

You don’t have access to a personal manager or insurance.

Gold

This account allows you to explore more benefits of the Binomo platform. These benefits include:

You must make a total deposit of $500 or €500.

5% weekly cashback (in some cases).

You can get expert guidance from a personal manager.

Profitability up to 90% with the correct forecast..

Your funds can be withdrawn in 24 hours, depending on your withdrawal method. But some withdrawal methods still require up to 3 days.

VIP

The VIP account is the highest level of trade on the Binomo platform. Pros the account:

You must make a total deposit of $1000 or €1000 for opening.

A weekly cashback of up to 10% (in some cases).

You can withdraw funds in four (4) hours or less, depending on your withdrawal method. Some withdrawal methods still require up to 3 days

Trade profitability is up to 90% (in the case of a correct forecast).

You also have a personal manager to guide you through the investment.

You have access to a risk-free trade.

Withdraw funds

There are diverse ways to withdraw funds from your Binomo trading account. You can use more than one method of withdrawal, but ensure you verify them before use. Funds can be withdrawn directly to your bank cards. If you don’t want this method, you can also use e-wallets to withdraw your funds.

Note that you can only withdraw through the same option you deposited from.

What is a Binomo App?

For more convenience, It has a mobile application. The app works perfectly for android and IOS users. It is available on the App Store or Google Play for download.

The Apk is another alternative method of the its trading App. You can download the Binomo Apk if you’re an Android user use this link: https://binomo.com/in/promo/android.

Conclusion

It provides a platform for you to earn extra income without leaving the comfort of your home. You also have access to lots of Binomo tutorials to help you get started trade on the platform. Before investing, you can practice virtual trades without the risk of losing your funds.

Note that you can incur financial loss after investing in trade. This implies that you are at risk of losing all or part of your deposit after investing.