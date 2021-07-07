The Indian Government’s undertaking to replace fuel with renewable energy has brought solar panels into focus. Solar panels can be used for varied applications across India. They are installed on residential and commercial buildings, houses, industries and commercial shops. Yet, solar panels have many more applications that are ignored. This article highlights one such application: solar panels for fish farming.

What do solar panels have to do with fish farming?

India holds the second position in the freshwater fish farming industry. The fish farmers rely on traditional methods of farming. These methods focus on doing all the necessary work by hand. These farmers are unable to keep up with the water requirements. Since there is no water exchange system in place and instead, farmers cannot drain the pond.

Solar panels for fish farming can make a major difference. Connecting a solar system to a water pump will allow any farmer to simplify this task. The water pump will distribute the appropriate quantity of water in each pond. Furthermore, the pump can take water from a bore well and redirect it to the ponds.

All the farmer has to do is turn on the pump when the water needs to be changed. This is an easy task that can be done in seconds once you understand how the solar system works.

Now that we’ve discussed the application of solar panels in fish farming, let’s understand how you can find your solar panel for a fish farm.

How to install a solar panel for a fish farm?

The solar energy generated by the solar panel should be enough to drive the aerator and pumps. But, the solar system you install makes a major difference in the efficiency of the water pump. The installation of a solar panel for fish farming can be broken down into several steps

1. Online research.

One of the first things to do is find out the companies that manufacture solar systems for fish farming. For example, Loom Solar manufactures all the components you may need for installing a solar panel on a fish farm, but others like Luminous India don’t. Thus, detailed research is important.

2. Read reviews.

Most solar systems can last up to 25 years. Thus before selecting any solar panel, you should read online reviews for the manufacturer’s products. You can find various solar blogs that give detailed reviews of the company. You can also read reviews by visiting websites like Amazon and Flipkart; or by visiting the manufacturer’s website.

3. Contacting the agent.

Once you’ve selected the manufacturer and verified their credentials, you can contact an agent. The agent is an employee who handles the queries, installations and contracts of a certain area. You can book a site visit with the agent.

4. Site visit.

No two fish farms are the same, and the size of your solar system will depend upon your unique farm. The agent will visit your farm to understand your requirements. This generally includes understanding:

How much water do you need per day?

Do you have an area for installing a solar system?

Do you have shades, huts or rooms to place inverter batteries and other components?

What is your source of water? For example a well, a nearby river, etc.

5. Getting the components.

Depending upon the size of your farm and your water requirement, the agent will give you recommendations. Your solar system should have seven main components:

Solar panels

Inverter battery

Variable frequency

Charge controller

Change over

Pumps (submersible pump and surface pump)

Pump controllers

6. Completing installation.

When you contact a company that manufactures all these components, you won’t have to double-check the installation. Most manufacturers have a team ready to complete all the installations for you. They will also teach you how to operate a system and provide regular maintenance service.

This six-step process will help you find the correct system for your fish farm. There are over a hundred solar panel manufacturers in India. So finding the right one is the most important step. You can also ask your neighbours or friends who have installed solar panels for their recommendations. This way, you can find a trustworthy company to rely on.

Conclusion

Solar Panels for fish farms have immense applications. With the right installation, your work can be cut down in half. Cleaning ponds and exchanging water is easier with a solar system. This will further reduce the chances of diseases and increase your farm’s efficiency. Don’t postpone this opportunity to install a solar panel on your fish farm, get one now!