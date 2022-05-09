Should you choose MT5 or another platform for trading?

MT5 remains the most functional platform on the market.

Algorithmic (automated) trading in MetaTrader 5

When you start your trading journey, you will probably be a bit overwhelmed at first from the available trading platforms at your disposal. Your broker can offer you a beautifully designed platform, but its functionality might not be excellent, or the other way around. One of the most popular platforms is Metatrader with its 4th and 5th versions. Here we will discuss the main features available in Metatrader 5, which often do not exist in other platforms, and try to pinpoint some of its advantages.

Most useful features in Metatrader 5

You Can Automate Strategies. If you have a clearly defined strategy that you have tested and use often, then you can automate it on MT5. The platform offers you the opportunity to test the strategy before implementing it on a live account. This reduces risk and saves you a lot of time, as automating strategies removes the emotional factor from your trading, and usually offers you better results. Most other platforms do not allow you to automate and test strategies easily. A Wider Selection of Orders. All normal platforms have market orders, which enable you to open positions at current market price, and entry orders, which enable you to open a position at a price you choose, should the market move to your chosen price level. Metatrader 5 goes further and offers you additional types of orders. Those additional order types enable you to open positions after the market reaches a first price level, and then moves backwards to a second price level, which is the entry price. Those orders are called buy stop limit, and sell stop limit. Most other platforms do not offer those advanced order types. You Can Add Custom Indicators. MT5 already comes with all the technical indicators that are normally used by professional traders, such as the moving averages, Ichimoku, Bollinger bands, relative strength index, and many others. MT5 offers, in addition to those, the ability to develop your own custom indicator, which you can make by combining available indicators or coming up with an indicator yourself (if you have the experience to do that). Those indicators can be used to enter and exit positions and save you the trouble of conducting an in-depth analysis every time. They are quite a useful tool that is available on MT5 but hardly on other platforms. You Can Use Profiles and Templates. MT5 allows you to build your own profiles, such as forex pairs profile, shares profile, ETFs profile, and so forth, so that you can scan the market quickly and easily. It also allows you to save templates, which include the regular indicators you use on your charts. This saves you the trouble of trying to add the indicators every time you need to open a new chart. While some platforms allow you to make templates, most do not allow you to build profiles.

Summary

MT5 is an advanced platform, and it is also very easy to use. Most traders are able to learn and start trading easily on their first day. It is easy to navigate and offers features that many other proprietary platforms do not provide. It is highly recommended.