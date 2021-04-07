One of the board of directors at Rajdarbar, Radhika Garg is also the founder/managing director of Indian Youth Card.

When it comes to reckoning the leading real estate developers in India, Rajdarbar is a name one cannot miss. The company has undertaken real estate projects pan-India, for commercial as well as residential clientele. Global Foyer Gurugram and Global Foyer Palam Vihar are some of the company’s commercial projects. To name a few cities where Rajdarbar has triumphantly excelled in their residential projects would include Jaipur, Sirsa, Karnal, Agra and Hisar.

Rajdarbar Realty owners are a pack of 3 brilliant minded and progressive individuals who have reinvented the landscape of the entire real estate game with their progressive business model. The trinity of Radhika Garg, Vasudev Garg and Chaitanya Garg have adopted a revolutionary approach towards establishing landmark developmental projects for the commercial assets and residential estates.

One of the board of directors at Rajdarbar, Radhika Garg is also the founder/managing director of Indian Youth Card. The young entrepreneur has a Masters degree in Business Management and a diversified portfolio of twelve plus years of experience across multiple industries.

Radhika is handling various roles for Rajdarbar Group alongside her own collaborative ventures with national and international institutions. These would include Think Orange, Indian Youth Card, Earn While You Learn, yStudy, Global School of Animation and Global School of Management Science.

Another member of the board of directors is Chaitanya Garg with an undergrad degree in Business Management and a professional experience of over ten years. He is in charge of the company’s financial strategy and various other roles in different horizons. His prowess lies in market research, customer relationship, marketing strategy, project planning etc.

Last of the Rajdarbar Realty owner is Vasudev Garg with eight years plus experience. He completed his Masters degree in Business Administration in 2020 from Kellogg School of Management. His prowess lies in management consulting, business analysis, marketing strategies, sales and marketing analysis.

So how does Rajdarbar Realty Group stands out from the others in the race? From being the trailblazer in Gurugram’s commercial sector with the Global Foyer to the Karnal township debut, the real estate maven has come a long way in making a distinct reputation in the industry. The company’s underlying mantra talks about customer centricity, design and delivery. They are the frontrunners in bringing global archetype in the projects in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.