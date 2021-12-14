Five Business Trends to Continue Rising in Importance in 2022

As the tumultuous year of 2021 comes to an end, it’s worth taking stock of how it has developed and the type of trends the have risen to the forefront. Coronavirus and its many challenges and solutions will be high on everyone’s thoughts, especially as the Omicron variant means that it might be a long time until the pandemic reaches the end of its natural course.

Nonetheless, it is equally important to take a look ahead and see what we should be looking out for in 2022. If you are a business leader looking to learn more, read the complete guide to the five trends you can expect to continue rising in importance in 2022.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has already transformed the way that many people do business, and has become the method of choice for many companies when it comes to file transfer, security, and increasing scalability. It is likely that around 90% of IT companies will be using the cloud in one form or another by the end of 2022, making it a deeply exciting time for those wanting to use this technology. If you are interested in learning more, take a look around for AWS developer forums today.

Hybrid Work

Mid-2020 saw one of the biggest transformations in the way that people do business when a huge percentage of workers pivoted to remote work. With the vaccine now readily available, it might be expected that people will return to their offices in droves, but it is unlikely that we will see a complete reversal to the way that work was done before. Instead, employees will be wanting to have more flexibility in how they work, resulting in a hybrid model that blends in-person work with remote options. You should be adapting as an employer in order to make sure that you meet employee needs.

Flexible Employment

2021 saw the phenomenon of the Great Resignation, whereby employees left their jobs in the droves. Driven by dissatisfaction of working conditions and the fact that wages have increased elsewhere, they now understand that they can find better work at a more reasonable place in a different company. Companies will have to adapt in 2022 to make sure that they can offer flexible employment schedules for employees to make sure that they can attract the top talent.

New Forms of Funding

The way that businesses find money has changed drastically over the past ten years or so. Whereas in the past businesses would have to look for investments from traditional financiers and banks, the rise of cryptocurrency and peer-to-peer models means that businesses now have a whole lot of flexibility when it comes to getting the money they need. Expect this trend to rise far more in prominence over 2022.

Local Solutions

The supply chain crisis has wreaked havoc on many industries: from manufacturing, to engineering, to construction. It is also unlikely to go back to normal levels for several years, meaning that many businesses might be looking for more local solutions in order to help their business grow.