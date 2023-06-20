Our Prime Minister Modi will soon be meeting Elon Musk after the Twitter Takeover

Today , 20th June 2023 our Prime Minister is landing New York City and he is expected to meet over two- dozens VIP’s, thought leaders from different fields.

The Landmark US Trip

The Prime Minister is on his Landmark Business Trip where he will be meeting Elon Musk, CEO Tesla and Twitter in United States.They have met before too back in 2015 when the Prime Minister went to visit the Tesla Motors Factory in California. That time Elon Musk had not acquired Twitter.

Tesla looking for a new location for its factory in India

Tesla has been expanding its business in multiple countries and of-course India is one of them. Now they are scouting for a location in India too setup their India Factory and now the news comes that PM Modi will be meeting Elon Musk at US which definitely will get good news for all of us in terms of Foreign Direct Investment.

In an Interview as well Musk said that Tesla is likely to finalize a location for its factory setup in India by the end of the year.

The Thought Leaders from different field

PM Modi is meeting thought leaders from multiple fields like Economists, Nobel Laureates, Scholars, Scientists, Artists, Experts on Health Sector, Entrepreneurs and Academics.

The interactions will revolve around understanding the development in the US Market and exploring the possible collaborations.

Apart from Elon Musk, the Prime Minister is also likely to meet economist Paul Romer, Statistician Nassim Taleb, Auther and Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Investor Ray Dalio.