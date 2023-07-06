10th July: Supreme Court to hear the Plea against Delhi Services Ordinance

The Supreme Court has been moved by the Delhi Government AAP (Aam Admi Party) by challenging the constitutional validity of Delhi Services Ordinance, which gives overriding powers to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to oversee the postings and transfers of Civil Servants in country’s capital New Delhi.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the petition in front of Chief Justice of India DY Chandachud and Justices Manoj Misra and PS Narasimha for urgent listing.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Plea on Monday,10th of July 2023.

The ordinance was promulgated in May, a little over a week after a Supreme Court Constitution Bench held that it is the Delhi government that is entitled to control over all services, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, in the national capital.