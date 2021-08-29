The Types of Road Rollers You will Find in Commercial Projects

In any type of construction activity whether it is a road-building activity, building construction activity, or a landfill site, or even a large industrial farming land you will come across one major commercial equipment or should we say a vehicle for sure.

And that is a road roller.

To the naked eye or someone who does not know much about road rollers, you might find all the road rollers to be similar but indeed they are not. Based on the activity such as crushing, kneading, vibrating loose particles by direct pressure or compaction various models are efficient.

It is their features that vary and mostly this distinguishing feature is visible on the type of drum rollers that fitted on these vehicles.

Let’s begin…

Grid rollers

These rollers have a heavy cylindrical steel surface that comprises the front section of the wheels. If you closely look you will find a network of steel frames in a zigzag fashion running across the length of the frontal wheel. Generally, these are used in a host of areas such as construction sites, demolition sites, or even landfill sites.

The main function of the frontal heavy steel structural tire is to ballast concrete blocks and coarse them into finer and less coarse particles. It provides super heavy pressure but it does not provide that much of a kneading action or a compaction function.

It is generally used for ballasting larger rocks and coarse soil and turn them into smaller particles. Due to the structural steel formation, they are not good for operation in clayey or muddy type soil as the frontal base would simply sink due to the extreme pressure even while static.

Smooth wheel rollers

You must have seen these types of rollers being used extensively in road construction projects. These have a large steel drum at the front and two drum wheels at the rear section. The rear section wheels have a larger diameter and are much less wide than the frontal drum wheel.

The gross weight of these massive vehicles can range anywhere between 6 to 10 tonnes although for the larger variants for huge construction projects even bulkier models that can weigh as much as 20 tonnes can be found in the market.

The ideal job purpose for these types of rollers would be compaction. Even you can add further weight to these vehicles on the frontal drum wheels by filling them with sand or water. These provide smooth finishes on the roads.

Rollers with Pneumatic Tires

If you need more of the kneading option then choose the rollers with pneumatic tires. The kneading effect which is highly necessary for the job sites perfectly sits in with the features of these rollers that are fitted with pneumatic wheels.

The best part is that they are more versatile and can work on both asphalt and aggregate surfaces. Further on to add to the weight of the vehicle for increasing the kneading function you can add or even remove ballast packages or sections.

The rollers with pneumatic tires provide variable static penetration on the surface depending on how much kneading is to be done. Even the air tire pressure can be adjusted for ease of work according to the surface type and the required force for kneading.

Sheepsfoot rollers

These are known for their static vibratory action and are used for the compaction action of the soil. Capable of applying more than 14 kilograms of pressure per square centimeter these rollers also come in varying lugs too such as spindle-shaped with a wide base, prismatic, or clubfoot type.

Ballast sections filled with sand or water can be mounted or removed from the rollers to add on to the weight.

You will see these types of rollers be employed widely in various large and small road and railway projects.

Single drum rollers

As the name suggests these types of rollers have the main function of compaction and there is one effective wheel for that and that is the frontal drum wheel. You can also add up to the weight on the frontal wheel by adding sand or water. These are mostly restricted to road construction projects.

The frontal drum can have a steel thickness of up to 32 millimeters providing bulk and adding on weight for ballasting action and applying enough compaction force.

Double drum rollers

These are the more modern type of rollers that are employed in road construction projects or even in large building construction projects. These rollers have much more features and come with more technical advancements in them. For example, some of the features in the double drum rollers will include vibration dampening platforms, swivel seats, and extra control options for finer maneuverability.

