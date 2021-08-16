The Ola Electric Scooter enters the Commercial Market

The renowned company Ola had revealed their much anticipated Ola electric scooter on 15th August Sunday. The range displayed the new S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters that guarantee good range and high performance.

Price Ranges of the upcoming e-scooters

The Ola electric scooter is all set to start at a price range of Rs 99,999. The starting model S1 will include FAME II subsidies but will reportedly skip on the state-level subsidies. Next, the S1 Pro model will be available at a price range of Rs 129,999.

The price ranges of the Ola electric scooter in various states are:

State S1 Price S1 Pro Price Maharashtra Rs 94,999 Rs 124,999 Delhi Rs 85,099 Rs 110,149 Gujarat Rs 79,999 Rs 109,999 Rajasthan Rs 89,968 Rs 119,138 Rest of the States Rs 99,999 Rs 129,999

The company has reported that the public will be able to buy the Ola electric scooter from the 8th of September. Moreover, the deliveries will commence from the month of October in thousands of towns and cities all over India.

Features of the Ola Electric Scooter

Model Battery Pack Range Top Speed S1 3.97 kWh 181 km 115 km/hr S1 Pro 2.98 kWh 121 km 90km/hr

The new e-scooter comes with the feature of inbuilt speakers. It has a touch screen option through which buyers can even attend calls. Moreover, it will also provide cruise control.

The touch screen display of the Ola electric scooter 7-inch screen. It provides real-time updates regarding the traffic and navigation options.

In addition to all these features, the scooter has four ‘moods’ that will reportedly alter the sound of the vehicle. The reported ‘moods’ are:

Bolt

Vintage

Care

Wonder

Regarding the S1 Pro scooter, founder Bhavesh Aggarwal said that 85% of that range can be found in real-world conditions. However, it still offered twice what the existing ones in the market offered. Moreover, even the S1 Ola electric scooter offers a battery pack which is still more than the ones in Ather 450X or Bajaj Chetak.

Manufacturing of the E-scooter

The company will reportedly manufacture the Ola electric scooter at their site in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Ola has guaranteed that they will have a production capacity of 1 million vehicles soon in the near future.

Moreover, Ola has collected over 1 lakh pre-bookings in just a matter of 24 hours. This happened directly after opening the option of booking for the customers. Ola is assertive that they will be able to meet the demands of the customers and will be able to complete the pre-orders in the upcoming months.

Regarding the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, CEO and founder Bhavesh Aggarwal said, “The S1 and S1 Pro are industry-leading products with best in class range, speed, and cost. We have seen demand for this vehicle from everywhere, and obviously from the bigger cities as well, as scooter is an urban mobility product.”