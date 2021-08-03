Ola Electric Scooter- Fastest Scooter in the segment

Ola Electric Scooter has become the most pre-booked Ola scooter in the world. Ola Electric Scooter has already received 1 lakh reservations. Bookings have commenced from July 15, 2021 and it is rumored that it will be named the Ola Series S. The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be the fastest e-scooter in the segment.

About Ola Electric Scooter.

Ola Electric Scooter will have some segment-best features and it look like one of the wait-worth offerings as of now. Ola company have given some hint few weeks back that the e-scooter will have a segment-best range of 150 km. now, recently another hint given, that suggest the top speed of the company’s scooter.

Tweets from Bhavish Agarwal Co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs.

Bhavish Aggarwal is the Co-founder and CEO of Ola cabs. He recently tweeted I which he was asking for the people, about the top speed they would want on Ola’s upcoming offerings.

The four options in the poll include- 80 kmph, 90kmph, > 100 kmph, and the last one is very interesting that is ‘ Don’t care, just want it!!’

Earlier, he also tweeted about the colour options of the Ola EV scooter. In that also he mentioned pool contains nine colour options and they have also released an image with the scooter in white. It was reported that Ola Scooter will come in 10 colour options.

The recent pool, about the top speed has received the highest number of the votes (49.4%) on the >100 kmph option, it is assumed that the e-scooter will have a top speed of over 100kmph.

If the Ola electric scooter come with >100kmph, then it will be the fastest e-scooter in its category. Currently, in the list fastest e-scooter in the segment is Ather 450X that managed to achieve the top speed of 90 kmph during our tests.

Ola Electric Scooter prime rivals name are Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube by significant margin.

How to Book Ola Electric Scooter.

Bookings for Ola EV Scooter are still open, whoever wants to buy can book Ola EV Scooter at ₹499. Despite of the huge interest in the scooter, company is still accepting the bookings and they have also indicated that they are ready with the required stock.